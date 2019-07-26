Eqty Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Holder Honeywell International Trimmed Position as Stock Price Rose; Contrarian Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) as Stock Price Rose

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 35,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $123.96. About 583,170 shares traded or 2.59% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,208 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 116,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.12% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 3.66M shares traded or 282.79% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles & Equity has 143,155 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 2,189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank stated it has 8,824 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 362,536 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 15,848 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited invested in 0% or 2,135 shares. Westpac Banking owns 20,700 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 443,745 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Blackrock holds 0.04% or 8.08M shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Fmr Ltd Llc owns 7.75M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 38,080 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 2,635 shares.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 34,215 shares to 300,340 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Rlty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $694,524 activity.