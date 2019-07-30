Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stake Maintained by California Public Employees Retirement System; As Cyrusone (CONE) Share Price Rose, Driehaus Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $6.16 Million

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 11,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 151,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 1.70M shares traded or 236.35% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 118,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,281 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 153,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 581,917 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 60,354 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Md Sass Investors Svcs Inc invested 0.28% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Cohen & Steers Incorporated owns 239,763 shares. Duff And Phelps Communications accumulated 64,706 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability accumulated 20,566 shares. Ftb holds 1,048 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Ares Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Wells Fargo And Comm Mn accumulated 257,261 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 50,174 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Texas Yale invested 0.16% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 84,597 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Ballentine Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 98,395 shares.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 16,255 shares to 360,313 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc Wd (NYSE:NSP) by 6,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,298 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 380,000 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Ejf Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 5,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0.05% stake. 176,193 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,475 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Advisory Svcs Networks Lc owns 267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westwood Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 17,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Inc has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Illinois-based First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Consolidated Investment Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 0.65% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Moreover, Profund Advsrs has 0.04% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Lc has 0.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 229,695 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CONE’s profit will be $91.66 million for 17.14 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) by 3,627 shares to 9,475 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was bought by Wojtaszek Gary J.