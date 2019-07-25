Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreased Stake as Share Value Rose; Shapiro Capital Management Raised Regions Financial (RF) Stake by $7.93 Billion

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 560,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.71 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.01B, up from 6.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 9.47M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 122,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.15M, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 502,373 shares traded or 2.98% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associate holds 10,187 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0% or 56,906 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Cap, a Kansas-based fund reported 13.84M shares. Alps Advsr has invested 2.57% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.84M shares. Sei Investments stated it has 4,881 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 6,000 shares. Miller Howard Invests has invested 0.57% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 7,961 shares. 965,664 were reported by Zimmer Prtn L P. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York accumulated 240,553 shares. Cincinnati Insur, Ohio-based fund reported 33,220 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 11,090 are held by Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 539,500 shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $154.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 47,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Company holds 0.23% or 109,324 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 9,556 shares. Rowland And Company Invest Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Meiji Yasuda Asset Comm accumulated 0.02% or 16,545 shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Gideon Cap Advisors reported 26,137 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.01 million shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Bancorp Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11.41 million shares. Weiss Multi owns 250,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 1,349 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation owns 40,416 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Lc has 137,886 shares. Schroder Inv Grp reported 417,423 shares.