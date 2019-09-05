Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Market Value Declined While Westwood Holdings Group Lowered Position by $4.09 Million; Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Declined While Taylor Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $5.20 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 88,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 172,135 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, down from 261,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.95. About 112,015 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 55,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 195,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44M, down from 250,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $97.16. About 589,301 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Denali Capital Clo Xii, Ltd; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204026 Company: CELGENE; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Reaffirms 2020 Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise Of Its Option To Acquire F-star Gamma; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Crestline Denali CLO XVI, Ltd./LLC; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.145 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQM Midstream Partners Announces Strategic, Bolt-on Acquisition – Business Wire” published on March 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mountain Valley Pipeline gets FERC OK for water crossing changes – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ETRN Closes EQM Incentive Distribution Rights Transaction – Business Wire” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Federal wildlife authorization for Mountain Valley Pipeline faces lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $222.00 million for 7.00 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 143,973 shares to 441,659 shares, valued at $16.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 33,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.41 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

