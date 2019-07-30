EQT (EQT) to pay $0.03 on Sep 1, 2019; TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP (TSPG) SI Increased By 561.11%

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) is expected to pay $0.03 on Sep 1, 2019. (NYSE:EQT) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. EQT Corp’s current price of $13.65 translates into 0.22% yield. EQT Corp’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 7.98M shares traded or 88.37% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt provide financing for Hgs investment in MediFox; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Schlotterbeck Resigns for Personal Reasons, Steps Down From Board; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp President, CEO Steven Schlotterbeck Resigns; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 18/04/2018 – EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B; 11/05/2018 – EQT REAL ESTATE ACQUIRES MIXED-USE PROPERTY IN CENTRAL STOCKHOLM; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Communications; Will Combine Assets with Lumos Networks

TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:TSPG) had an increase of 561.11% in short interest. TSPG’s SI was 11,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 561.11% from 1,800 shares previously. It closed at $0.0008 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.49 billion. The Company’s EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation has $24 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 20.88% above currents $13.65 stock price. EQT Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EQT in report on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. $24,992 worth of stock was bought by Cary A. Bray Jr. on Monday, April 1. On Tuesday, February 19 the insider Lushko Jonathan M. bought $150,473. 1,496 shares were bought by McNally Robert Joseph, worth $28,574. 16,800 shares were bought by Smith David Joseph, worth $320,208 on Tuesday, February 19. The insider Centofanti Erin R. bought 7,765 shares worth $161,745. 1,025 shares valued at $21,259 were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV on Monday, April 1. 6,000 shares were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue, worth $118,740.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT Corporation shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 89,425 are held by Susquehanna International Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership. Thomas White reported 0.04% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 11,790 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Stock Yards National Bank & invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 64,950 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 627 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 10,999 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 35,912 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 94,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amer Group Inc invested in 0.04% or 508,160 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 0.01% or 28,447 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust accumulated 111 shares. Franklin Res invested in 0% or 400,767 shares.

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company has market cap of $1.36 million. The firm was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc. and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc. in June 2008. It currently has negative earnings.

