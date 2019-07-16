EQT (EQT) to pay $0.03 on Sep 1, 2019; MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) is expected to pay $0.03 on Sep 1, 2019. (NYSE:EQT) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. EQT Corp’s current price of $15.62 translates into 0.19% yield. EQT Corp’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 4.34 million shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – US natural gas producer EQT to sell midstream assets; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Well Positioned to Advance Strategy, Implement Separation Plan; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT acquires Italian online price comparison platform Facile.it; 20/03/2018 – EQT SAYS CEO SCHLOTTERBECK RESIGNED OVER COMPENSATION DISPUTE; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2019 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.9 BLN – $1.1 BLN; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 15/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: BREAKING: Schlotterbeck quits as EQT CEO; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM; 31/05/2018 – EQT CORP – EVALUATING POTENTIAL SALE OF NON-CORE PRODUCTION & RELATED GATHERING & PIPELINE ASSETS IN HURON PLAY

Among 5 analysts covering MSCI (NYSE:MSCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. MSCI had 8 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 8 by UBS. UBS maintained MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. See MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $234.0000 New Target: $258.0000 Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $216.0000 New Target: $223.0000 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $184 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Hold New Target: $188 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $209 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $188 Maintain

25/01/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $171 Initiates Coverage On

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation has $24 highest and $5 lowest target. $16.67’s average target is 6.72% above currents $15.62 stock price. EQT Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.99 billion. The Company’s EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. 5,750 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $111,895 were bought by Jenkins Donald M.. McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328 worth of stock. Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992 worth of stock. $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Smith Jimmi Sue on Thursday, March 14. $161,745 worth of stock was bought by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29. $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Rice Daniel J. IV on Monday, April 1. Smith David Joseph also bought $320,208 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT Corporation shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quaker Capital Investments Ltd invested in 3.28% or 413,335 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company invested in 135,475 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lord Abbett Communications has 0.05% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) reported 0% stake. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Clean Yield Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Brown Brothers Harriman And has 627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn, Nebraska-based fund reported 74,776 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 363 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And Co invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Advsrs Asset Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 20,851 shares. Adage Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Sei Invs has invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 1.26 million shares.

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.76 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. It has a 37.77 P/E ratio. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $245.2. About 186,692 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 30/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS DROPS ZTE 0763.HK 000063.SZ FROM MSCI CHINA, MSCI CHINA A INCLUSION AND MSCI CHINA A LARGE CAP INDEXES; 12/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA; 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA; 29/05/2018 – Ahead of the pack China trio sees strong demand before MSCI inclusion; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Rev $351.3M; 18/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity. Crum Scott A sold $3.33 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag And Caldwell Limited holds 0.03% or 3,002 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 28,992 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% or 51,145 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management has invested 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg invested in 55,846 shares. Axa has 0.14% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 181,031 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 0.05% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 939,942 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1,199 shares. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 16,121 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.02% or 213,538 shares. Westpac reported 6,130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0.09% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).