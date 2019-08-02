Eqt (EQT) Stock Price Declined While Group One Trading LP Has Lowered Stake; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Trimmed Position by $2.47 Million

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 90.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 51,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 5,396 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 57,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 1.95 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 30/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT to sell global industrial automation company Piab; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – JERRY ASHCROFT WILL REPLACE SCHLOTTERBECK AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP; 10/04/2018 – EQT V AND Vl TO SELL BROADNET, NORWAY’S LEADING ALTERNATIVE FIBER-BASED DATA COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER, TO EQT INFRASTRUCTURE lll; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 08/03/2018 EQT AB: EQT to sell Mongstad Group; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 27/04/2018 – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE TO SELL ISLALINK TO FIERA INFRASTRUCTURE; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Commun; Will Combine Assets With Lumos Networks; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – STEVEN SCHLOTTERBECK, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS RESIGNED; 15/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: President resigns from EQT natural gas company

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.99. About 5.65M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Prysmian, Exits Sysmex; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS; 11/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42 EUROS FROM 40 EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE GENDER PAY GAP IS 36%; 02/05/2018 – Cable ONE to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 401,794 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 27,700 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 574,940 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sit Investment Assoc has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 400,990 shares. 101,832 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 8,524 shares. Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 44,882 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 390,315 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd accumulated 1.76 million shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 1.00 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Jfs Wealth Ltd owns 1,882 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Llc owns 10,400 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cronos Group Inc (Put) by 162,400 shares to 939,400 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insmed Inc (Call) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,600 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (Call).

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 EPS, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. Jenkins Donald M. had bought 5,750 shares worth $111,895. $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr.. 12,660 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $263,328 were bought by McNally Robert Joseph. Another trade for 1,085 shares valued at $22,503 was made by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1. On Monday, April 1 Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 1,025 shares. Another trade for 16,800 shares valued at $320,208 was made by Smith David Joseph on Tuesday, February 19.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.52 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Lawrence B owns 33,560 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. First Fincl In reported 0.92% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.7% or 1.54 million shares. First accumulated 176,723 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, a New York-based fund reported 630,130 shares. Telemus Capital Llc accumulated 0.47% or 60,682 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 1.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5.50M shares. Milestone Gru Incorporated owns 10,639 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H & invested 1.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hl Finance Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.84M shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 1,134 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capital Int Sarl accumulated 25,653 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc has 59,973 shares. Fragasso Gru stated it has 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.