Eqt (EQT) Stake Lifted by S&Co Inc; New Amsterdam Partners Boosted Its Lennox Intl Com (LII) Stake by $2.34 Million

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (LII) by 541.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 8,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 10,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 1,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $253.22. About 253,067 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 89,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 553,456 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, up from 464,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 5.38 million shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ EQT Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQT); 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Real Estate acquires mixed-use property in central Stockholm; 11/05/2018 – EQT REAL ESTATE ACQUIRES MIXED-USE PROPERTY IN CENTRAL STOCKHOLM; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 16/05/2018 – SIVANTOS IPO MAY COME IN SOME YEARS, EQT’S BRENNECKE TELLS FAZ; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp President, CEO Steven Schlotterbeck Resigns; 05/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Mid Market Europe to invest in BBS Automation; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.27 million activity. Sessa Daniel M also sold $1.27 million worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 668 shares. State Street owns 1.29M shares. Bokf Na owns 8,234 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors has 0.3% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 9,269 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 6,600 shares. Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability Com owns 39 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated accumulated 10,500 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 13,584 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 111,716 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Gru Inc holds 87,777 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com holds 122,600 shares. Numerixs Techs invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). South Dakota Inv Council owns 1,770 shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation owns 9,957 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 18,778 shares to 158,845 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 73,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,288 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. McNally Robert Joseph also bought $263,328 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. Another trade for 1,205 shares valued at $24,992 was made by Cary A. Bray Jr. on Monday, April 1. Rice Daniel J. IV bought 1,025 shares worth $21,259. $320,208 worth of stock was bought by Smith David Joseph on Tuesday, February 19. On Monday, April 1 the insider MacCleary Gerald F. bought $22,503. $161,745 worth of stock was bought by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.