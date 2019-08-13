Eqt (EQT) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc; Adelante Capital Management Has Increased Its Equity Residential (EQR) Holding by $5.00 Million

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 66,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.63 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 766,119 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 1420.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 188,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 202,131 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 13,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 3.96M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/05/2018 – JANA EXITED EQT, LBRDK, CMCSA, FB, DWDP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2019 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.9 BLN – $1.1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – EQT SAYS CEO SCHLOTTERBECK RESIGNED OVER COMPENSATION DISPUTE; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQGP HAS ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OWNERSHIP OF RMP IDRS FOR 36.3 MLN EQGP COMMON UNITS; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN EQT CORP – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 10/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT V and VI to sell Broadnet, Norways leading alternative fiber-based data communications provider, to EQT Infrastructure III

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 264,615 shares to 516,575 shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cushman & Wakefield Plc by 70,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,824 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion State Bank accumulated 0.04% or 348,874 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 7,219 shares. Eii Cap Mgmt holds 74,859 shares. Moreover, Whittier Company has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 5,540 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Rampart Invest Mngmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,852 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Heitman Real Securities Llc invested in 4.9% or 1.49M shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Virtu Ltd Liability has 27,558 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The New York-based Howe & Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 4,022 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,450 shares. Sei Commerce has 347,094 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company reported 4,000 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 207,386 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. Smith David Joseph had bought 16,800 shares worth $320,208 on Tuesday, February 19. Shares for $28,574 were bought by McNally Robert Joseph on Tuesday, February 19. 7,903 shares were bought by Lushko Jonathan M., worth $150,473 on Tuesday, February 19. $118,740 worth of stock was bought by Smith Jimmi Sue on Thursday, March 14. 1,205 shares were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr., worth $24,992 on Monday, April 1. Shares for $161,745 were bought by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De has 21,598 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of owns 28,447 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Victory Capital accumulated 1.95 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.04% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 11.70M are owned by D E Shaw And. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 172,979 shares. Thomas White Interest Limited invested in 9,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Natixis LP has 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 258 are owned by Assetmark. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 74,617 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott invested in 35,912 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 128,721 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $99.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Vici Properties Inc.