Eqt (EQT) Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position by $16.05 Million as Share Price Declined; California State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Its Air Products Chemicals (APD) Stake by $1.42 Million as Stock Rose

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 187.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 802,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.50M, up from 427,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 4.71M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 16/05/2018 – EQT TO HAVE 53% IN MERGED SIVANTOS, WIDEX COMPANY: FAZ; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES EQM 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $1.6 BLN – $1.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Swings to Loss, Sets Out Midstream Separation; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 21/05/2018 – EQT’S FUND VI HAS SOLD ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN TERVEYSTALO; 16/05/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – US natural gas producer EQT to sell midstream assets; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Schlotterbeck Resigns for Personal Reasons, Steps Down From Board; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Commun; Will Combine Assets With Lumos Networks

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Air Products Chemicals Inc (APD) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 7,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 351,203 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.07M, down from 358,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Air Products Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $225.23. About 573,599 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc by 21,491 shares to 76,744 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 57,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 24.48 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $612,567 activity. The insider Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745. $118,740 worth of stock was bought by Smith Jimmi Sue on Thursday, March 14. $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr.. Another trade for 12,660 shares valued at $263,328 was made by McNally Robert Joseph on Friday, March 29. Another trade for 1,085 shares valued at $22,503 was made by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1.