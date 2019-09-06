Eqt (EQT) Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Holding; Foyston Gordon & Payne Cut Check Point Software Technologies LTD (CHKP) Holding as Valuation Declined

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 7,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 43,002 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, down from 50,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $107.84. About 403,801 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 180,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 2.98M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Names David Porges Interim President, CEO; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO SELL MEDTECH COMPANY HTL-STREFA; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Well Positioned to Advance Strategy, Implement Separation Plan; 26/04/2018 – US natural gas producer EQT to sell midstream assets; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT MID-MARKET CREDIT SV S.A. ISSUES INTEREST PAYMENTS; 23/05/2018 – EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: On Track to Complete Spinoff by End of 3Q; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES RMP TO PAY EQM TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN LESS ANY PREVIOUS REIMBURSEMENTS BY RMP

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.78 million for 21.40 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kensico Capital Corporation owns 9.25 million shares. Endowment Management Lp owns 41,500 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Management Grp LP reported 0% stake. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership stated it has 124,051 shares. Nuveen Asset Management accumulated 0.15% or 1.40 million shares. The Texas-based Westwood Inc has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 10,846 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc has invested 0.09% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Assetmark, California-based fund reported 258 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 172,979 shares. Reinhart Prtn holds 1.59% or 818,726 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Van Eck Assoc has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $612,567 activity. Smith Jimmi Sue also bought $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. Another trade for 1,025 shares valued at $21,259 was bought by Rice Daniel J. IV. $161,745 worth of stock was bought by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29. McNally Robert Joseph had bought 12,660 shares worth $263,328.