Eqt (EQT) Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holder Fiduciary Counselling Increased Its Holding

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.36. About 4.34 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 180,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 5.76M shares traded or 26.87% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQGP HAS ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OWNERSHIP OF RMP IDRS FOR 36.3 MLN EQGP COMMON UNITS; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – JERRY ASHCROFT WILL REPLACE SCHLOTTERBECK AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP; 05/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Mid Market Europe to invest in BBS Automation; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DAVID L. PORGES AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 16/05/2018 – SIVANTOS IPO MAY COME IN SOME YEARS, EQT’S BRENNECKE TELLS FAZ; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Recorded $2.3B Non-Cash Impairment Chg in 1Q for Huron and Permian Plays; 24/04/2018 – EQT TO SELL E.l.S. AIRCRAFT GROUP’S AVIATION OPERATIONS BUSINESS TO QINETIQ; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: On Track to Complete Spinoff by End of 3Q

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 11,334 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holding holds 0.01% or 85,000 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Group LP has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 2,050 shares. Fiduciary Trust Co invested in 26,835 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.05M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 100,000 shares. United Services Automobile Association owns 39,309 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 0% or 87,486 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn accumulated 783,384 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 574 shares. Franklin Resources Inc invested in 400,767 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 441,268 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com stated it has 10,999 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 390,315 shares or 0% of the stock. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue. 1,205 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $24,992 were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr.. 16,800 shares valued at $320,208 were bought by Smith David Joseph on Tuesday, February 19. The insider Jenkins Donald M. bought 5,750 shares worth $111,895. 1,085 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. 12,660 shares valued at $263,328 were bought by McNally Robert Joseph on Friday, March 29.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.