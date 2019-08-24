Eqt (EQT) Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $7.38 Million as Market Value Declined; Cullen Capital Management Maintains Position in Raytheon Co. (RTN)

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 26,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 347,565 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.29M, up from 321,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.21M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 368,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 9.25M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.87 million, down from 9.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.81% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 12.07 million shares traded or 136.84% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQGP HAS ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OWNERSHIP OF RMP IDRS FOR 36.3 MLN EQGP COMMON UNITS; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Confident About Operational Prospects; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Communications; Will Combine Assets with Lumos Networks; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Names David Porges Interim President, CEO; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – BOARDS OF EQT AND EACH OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, AS WELL AS CONFLICTS COMMITTEES OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEALS; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM WILL ALSO ASSUME RMP DEBT, WHICH TOTALED $325 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonic Healthcare Ltd. (SKHCF) by 25,645 shares to 345,310 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 17,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (NYSE:AZN).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $612,567 activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $118,740 was bought by Smith Jimmi Sue. MacCleary Gerald F. bought $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1. Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, March 29. McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,205 shares valued at $24,992 was made by Cary A. Bray Jr. on Monday, April 1.

