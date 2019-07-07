Eqt (EQT) Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Coca (KO) Holder Haverford Financial Services Has Lifted Stake

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 368,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.25M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.87 million, down from 9.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 4.89M shares traded or 27.68% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM AND RMP HAVE ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH EQM WILL ACQUIRE RMP IN A UNIT-FOR-UNIT TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO SELL MEDTECH COMPANY HTL-STREFA; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: On Track to Complete Spinoff by End of 3Q; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT acquires Italian online price comparison platform Facile.it; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 13,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,093 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 92,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 8.92 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 93.18% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.44 per share. EQT’s profit will be $7.67 million for 128.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -96.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 26,835 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Cannell Peter B & Communication has invested 0.12% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 182,934 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). First Tru Advisors LP has 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 64,950 shares. Sound Shore Ct holds 2.31% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 5.79 million shares. Loomis Sayles Lp reported 158,172 shares stake. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Ct accumulated 40,765 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gru One Trading LP holds 5,396 shares. Beach Point Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3.66% or 712,762 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) stated it has 290 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 53,400 shares in its portfolio. Comm Retail Bank has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 36,062 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. Jenkins Donald M. bought $111,895 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, February 22. 1,085 shares were bought by MacCleary Gerald F., worth $22,503. Cary A. Bray Jr. had bought 1,205 shares worth $24,992 on Monday, April 1. Another trade for 7,765 shares valued at $161,745 was bought by Centofanti Erin R.. Shares for $150,473 were bought by Lushko Jonathan M. on Tuesday, February 19. $320,208 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Smith David Joseph on Tuesday, February 19.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.09M shares to 5.66M shares, valued at $210.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

