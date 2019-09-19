Eqt (EQT) Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Cut Stake; Personal Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Visa (V) Stake by $2.18 Million as Stock Value Rose

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 54.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 12,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, down from 23,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $175.95. About 5.10M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 82.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 682,663 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.79 million, down from 3.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.04% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 3.91M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2019 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.9 BLN – $1.1 BLN; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Well Positioned to Advance Strategy, Implement Separation Plan; 20/03/2018 – EQT DISCLOSES REASON SCHLOTTERBECK STEPPED DOWN IN FILING; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE; 05/04/2018 – EQT Mid Market Europe to Invest in BBS Automation; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $9.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 2,353 shares to 140,359 shares, valued at $17.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.76 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ardagh Group S A by 254,462 shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $50.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 26.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 45.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $493,827 activity. $21,259 worth of stock was bought by Rice Daniel J. IV on Monday, April 1. Centofanti Erin R. also bought $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. MacCleary Gerald F. bought $22,503 worth of stock or 1,085 shares. Shares for $263,328 were bought by McNally Robert Joseph on Friday, March 29.