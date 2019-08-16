EQT (EQT) Reaches $12.38 After 8.00% Up Move; Bridgecreek Investment Management Lifted Qualys (QLYS) Stake By $694,950

The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.14% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 2.66 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Global Industrial Automation Co Piab to Investor AB Unit; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF POLAND’S HTL-STREFA; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B; 31/05/2018 – EQT Corp. Evaluating Potential Sale of Non-Core Production and Related Assets in Huron Play; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO SELL MEDTECH COMPANY HTL-STREFA; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Natgas producer EQT’s CEO Steven Schlotterbeck resigns; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISIONThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $3.16 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $13.37 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EQT worth $252.96 million more.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased Qualys Inc (QLYS) stake by 20.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc acquired 8,475 shares as Qualys Inc (QLYS)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc holds 49,960 shares with $4.13 million value, up from 41,485 last quarter. Qualys Inc now has $3.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.51% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 189,861 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors who held shares of Rice Energy Inc. (RICE) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQT among top three fastest growing global oil and gas producers, report says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT Corporation: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQT Corp.: Expect Renewed Squeezing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. The insider Smith Jimmi Sue bought $118,740. 1,025 shares were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV, worth $21,259 on Monday, April 1. 5,750 shares valued at $111,895 were bought by Jenkins Donald M. on Friday, February 22. On Tuesday, February 19 McNally Robert Joseph bought $28,574 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 1,496 shares. The insider Cary A. Bray Jr. bought 1,205 shares worth $24,992. Shares for $161,745 were bought by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29. Smith David Joseph also bought $320,208 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.16 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. It currently has negative earnings. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation has $24 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 33.28% above currents $12.38 stock price. EQT Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT Corporation shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canyon Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.99 million shares. Da Davidson And invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 1,375 shares. Cwm Ltd Company holds 1,935 shares. Hilton Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 3,145 shares. Amp Invsts owns 12,400 shares. 1,818 are owned by Whittier Co. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 1.05 million shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt has 29,164 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Co has invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). California State Teachers Retirement owns 401,794 shares. Kentucky-based Central Bancshares & has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 783,384 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership invested in 0.16% or 1.22 million shares.

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualys (QLYS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualys Banks On Product Innovation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualys (QLYS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.