EQT (EQT) Reaches $11.81 After 7.00% Down Move; Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) Has 1.22 Sentiment

The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 2.09 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO SELL MEDTECH COMPANY HTL-STREFA; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF POLAND’S HTL-STREFA; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII FUND BUYS FACILE.IT FROM OAKLEY CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII BUYS FACILE.IT; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 11/05/2018 – EQT REAL ESTATE ACQUIRES MIXED-USE PROPERTY IN CENTRAL STOCKHOLM; 06/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: WILLKIE FARR & GALLAGHER LLP: WILLKIE ADVISES EQT ON ITS ACQUISITION OF BBS AUTOMATION; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERSThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $3.02B company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $10.98 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EQT worth $211.19M less.

Greene County Bancorp Inc (GCBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 11 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 9 sold and reduced stock positions in Greene County Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 396,855 shares, down from 402,054 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Greene County Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $612,567 activity.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. It currently has negative earnings. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation has $24 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 39.71% above currents $11.81 stock price. EQT Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $5 target. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $228.39 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.06 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans.