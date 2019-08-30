EQT (EQT) Reaches $10.27 After 9.00% Down Move; HANNAN METALS LTD. COMMON SHARES (HANNF) Shorts Down By 43.72%

HANNAN METALS LTD. COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:HANNF) had a decrease of 43.72% in short interest. HANNF’s SI was 10,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 43.72% from 18,300 shares previously. With 7,200 avg volume, 1 days are for HANNAN METALS LTD. COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:HANNF)’s short sellers to cover HANNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 11.97% or $0.0059 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0434. About 22,737 shares traded or 343.04% up from the average. Hannan Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HANNF) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 905,892 shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 18/04/2018 – EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 EQT AB: EQT to sell Mongstad Group; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Names David Porges Interim President, CEO; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 15/03/2018 – EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES EQM 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $1.6 BLN – $1.8 BLNThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $2.49B company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $9.35 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EQT worth $223.74M less.

Hannan Metals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.92 million. It holds 100% interest in 10 prospecting licenses in Clare zinc-silver-lead-copper property located in County Clare, Ireland. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Mitchell Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Hannan Metals Ltd. in January 2017.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. It currently has negative earnings. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation has $24 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 60.66% above currents $10.27 stock price. EQT Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Sell”.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 EPS, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $612,567 activity. Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259 worth of stock or 1,025 shares. $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1. Smith Jimmi Sue also bought $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Centofanti Erin R.. Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992 worth of stock or 1,205 shares. The insider McNally Robert Joseph bought 12,660 shares worth $263,328.

