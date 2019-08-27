EQT (EQT) Reaches $10.26 After 8.00% Down Move; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Raised Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding

The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is a huge mover today! It closed at $10.26 lastly. It is down 44.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 05/04/2018 – EQT Mid Market Europe to Invest in BBS Automation; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES EQM 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $1.6 BLN – $1.8 BLN; 16/05/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII TO ACQUIRE ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES RMP TO PAY EQM TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN LESS ANY PREVIOUS REIMBURSEMENTS BY RMP; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO SELL MEDTECH COMPANY HTL-STREFA; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Commun; Will Combine Assets With Lumos Networks; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13FThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $2.62 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $9.44 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EQT worth $209.68M less.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 11.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 12,794 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 122,732 shares with $20.46M value, up from 109,938 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $522.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $183.19. About 3.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Israel Opens Probe Into Facebook on Possible Privacy Breach; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a dating feature, Match sinks on the news; 29/03/2018 – Facebook May Face Millions of Dollars in FTC Fines Over Data Crisis (Video); 26/03/2018 – Opinion polls published on Sunday in the United States and Germany cast doubt over the level of trust people have in Facebook over privacy; 20/03/2018 – EU to unveil plan to tax turnover of big U.S. tech firms; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘THERE WILL ALWAYS BE A VERSION OF FACEBOOK THAT IS FREE’; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg finally speaks but not everyone is satisfied; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS THERE IS NO PLANET B; 01/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Speaking at Facebook’s Annual Developer Conference; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook — VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT Corporation shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sir Capital Management Lp has 4.68% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 1.23 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 518 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 7,810 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 712,083 shares. Hbk Invests L P has invested 0.81% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability owns 683,613 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson Com reported 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 263,253 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Firefly Value Limited Partnership holds 7.71% or 3.52 million shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 74,617 shares. Invesco owns 286,971 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru reported 1,818 shares. Coastline Trust invested in 23,610 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Central Financial Bank & Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 700 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $612,567 activity. McNally Robert Joseph had bought 12,660 shares worth $263,328. MacCleary Gerald F. also bought $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1. $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Rice Daniel J. IV. $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue. Cary A. Bray Jr. had bought 1,205 shares worth $24,992 on Monday, April 1. Another trade for 7,765 shares valued at $161,745 was made by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. It currently has negative earnings. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation has $24 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 60.82% above currents $10.26 stock price. EQT Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 14.79% above currents $183.19 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. JMP Securities maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. M Partners reinitiated the shares of FB in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) stake by 16,281 shares to 1.78 million valued at $142.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) stake by 11,098 shares and now owns 142,299 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.