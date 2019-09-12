Eqt (EQT) Position Maintained by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans; Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Decreased Position in American Tower New (AMT) by $1.82 Million as Shares Rose

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 826.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 2.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 2.99 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.34 million, up from 323,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 5.81M shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-EQT TO SELL MONGSTAD GROUP; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DAVID L. PORGES AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 16/05/2018 – EQT FUNDS, OWNERS OF SIVANTOS, AND THE TØPHOLM AND WESTERMANN FAMILIES, OWNERS OF WIDEX, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE AGREED TERMS TO MERGE THE TWO COMPANIES; 16/05/2018 – SIVANTOS IPO MAY COME IN SOME YEARS, EQT’S BRENNECKE TELLS FAZ; 02/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT combines Candidator and DGC IT Services creates new managed IT services provider; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Loss/Shr $5.99; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 8,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 131,120 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.81M, down from 140,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $212.7. About 2.98M shares traded or 63.54% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,092 shares. Westpac Bk reported 0% stake. Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,022 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj reported 0.21% stake. Confluence Wealth has 4,625 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,733 shares. Lmr Llp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hanseatic Management Services has invested 0.62% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Burney Com reported 3,558 shares. Family holds 2.13% or 25,943 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Carnegie Cap Asset Management stated it has 104,259 shares. 1,433 are held by Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Llc. 4,864 are owned by Umb Bankshares N A Mo. Ithaka Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,800 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,278 shares to 209,995 shares, valued at $12.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $32.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 27,550 shares to 58,254 shares, valued at $966,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 33,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,920 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EQT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 235.60 million shares or 3.08% more from 228.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc reported 24.12M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Balyasny Asset Management Lc accumulated 2.52M shares or 0.25% of the stock. S&Co Incorporated has invested 1.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Ellington Mgmt Gru reported 0.2% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Citadel Limited Liability accumulated 0.07% or 9.09M shares. Moore Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 45,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 196,760 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Tru Advsr Lp invested in 0.01% or 201,525 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% or 42,600 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2.86M shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 94,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $493,827 activity. 1,085 shares were bought by MacCleary Gerald F., worth $22,503 on Monday, April 1. McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328 worth of stock or 12,660 shares. Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259 worth of stock. Shares for $24,992 were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr.. 7,765 shares valued at $161,745 were bought by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29.