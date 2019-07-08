Eqt (EQT) Position Held by Sir Capital Management Lp; Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Proxima Capital Management Has Upped Position

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 187.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 802,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.50M, up from 427,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 923,418 shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 10/04/2018 – EQT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF POLAND’S HTL-STREFA; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Communications; Will Combine Assets with Lumos Networks; 20/03/2018 – EQT DISCLOSES REASON SCHLOTTERBECK STEPPED DOWN IN FILING; 27/04/2018 – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE TO SELL ISLALINK TO FIERA INFRASTRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Swings to Loss, Sets Out Midstream Separation; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Recorded $2.3B Non-Cash Impairment Chg in 1Q for Huron and Permian Plays; 20/03/2018 – EQT SAYS CEO SCHLOTTERBECK RESIGNED OVER COMPENSATION DISPUTE; 24/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT to sell E.I.S. Aircraft Groups aviation operations business to QinetiQ

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 526,986 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Starboard: Ian Ashken, Domenico De Sole, Martin Franklin, and James Lillie to Withdraw Names From Newell Board Nomination; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS REPORTS BOARD CHANGE; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL B REAFFIRMED ’18 FY NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Investor to Avoid Proxy Battle; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands up for Sale–Update; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Divestiture Process Well Underway; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn boosts stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands said it would appoint activist investor Carl Icahn’s four nominees to its board immediately; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Teams Up With Icahn to Counter Starboard (Correct)

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 78,742 shares to 164,729 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 40,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,200 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Company reported 243,182 shares. Reinhart Prtn invested in 1.59% or 818,726 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 148 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 196,165 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Us Bancorporation De reported 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Earnest Lc has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 0% or 11,334 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn reported 783,384 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Tru holds 111 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability holds 10,999 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Grp Inc Llp holds 1.45M shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 683,613 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Glob Endowment Mngmt LP owns 41,500 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. 7,765 shares valued at $161,745 were bought by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29. Smith Jimmi Sue also bought $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Thursday, March 14. MacCleary Gerald F. bought $22,503 worth of stock or 1,085 shares. Jenkins Donald M. bought $111,895 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, February 22. McNally Robert Joseph also bought $28,574 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. The insider Cary A. Bray Jr. bought 1,205 shares worth $24,992.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,200 were reported by Optimum Inv Advsr. 2,220 are held by Bessemer Gp. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il owns 55,320 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.26 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.51% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Yorktown Rech Company has 0.11% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc holds 43,203 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 38,340 shares. Webster Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 35,954 shares. Mai Capital Management has invested 0.16% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp owns 289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 0.06% or 137,300 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 2,386 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 292,619 shares.

