Eqt (EQT) Market Value Declined While Nwq Investment Management Company Has Lifted Stake by $771,580; Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Stock Price Rose While Advisors Capital Management Lowered by $3.63 Million Its Holding

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 201,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 636,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, down from 838,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 1.11M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 38,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.17 million, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 6.28 million shares traded or 19.81% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Schlotterbeck Resigns for Personal Reasons, Steps Down From Board; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – BOARDS OF EQT AND EACH OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, AS WELL AS CONFLICTS COMMITTEES OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEALS; 02/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT combines Candidator and DGC IT Services creates new managed IT services provider; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 13/03/2018 – EQT’S POTENTIAL SALE SAID TO VALUE HTL-STREFA AT ABOUT $500M; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII BUYS FACILE.IT; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII FUND BUYS FACILE.IT FROM OAKLEY CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 52,294 shares to 558,353 shares, valued at $8.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 8,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $612,567 activity. On Friday, March 29 McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 12,660 shares. Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259 worth of stock or 1,025 shares. Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745 worth of stock or 7,765 shares. MacCleary Gerald F. bought $22,503 worth of stock or 1,085 shares. $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,176 shares to 146,589 shares, valued at $26.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR).