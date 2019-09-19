Eqt (EQT) Market Valuation Declined While Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Lowered by $637,966 Its Position; As Ventas (VTR) Market Valuation Rose, Honeywell International Upped Stake by $681,700

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 84.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 45,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 8,247 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119,000, down from 53,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.96% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 2.60 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 06/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: WILLKIE FARR & GALLAGHER LLP: WILLKIE ADVISES EQT ON ITS ACQUISITION OF BBS AUTOMATION; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF POLAND’S HTL-STREFA; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Communications; Will Combine Assets with Lumos Networks; 15/05/2018 – Steadfast Adds First Data, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII FUND BUYS FACILE.IT FROM OAKLEY CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQGP HAS ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OWNERSHIP OF RMP IDRS FOR 36.3 MLN EQGP COMMON UNITS; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Commun; Will Combine Assets With Lumos Networks; 08/05/2018 – EQT Corp Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 10,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 75,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, up from 65,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.56. About 614,937 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $493,827 activity. $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Cary A. Bray Jr. on Monday, April 1. McNally Robert Joseph had bought 12,660 shares worth $263,328 on Friday, March 29. 7,765 shares were bought by Centofanti Erin R., worth $161,745. Rice Daniel J. IV also bought $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 88,100 shares to 206,400 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 65,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 26,100 shares to 58,169 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 14,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,190 shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

