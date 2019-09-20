EQT (EQT) Investors: Wells Fargo Reconfirms “Outperform” Rating, Sees $27/Share; Boston Beer Co (SAM)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 107 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 101 reduced and sold their equity positions in Boston Beer Co Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 8.47 million shares, down from 8.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Boston Beer Co Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 77 Increased: 61 New Position: 46.

In an analyst report issued to clients and investors on 20 September, EQT (NYSE:EQT) stock “Outperform” was reiterated by Analysts at Wells Fargo. They currently have a $27 PT on the stock. Wells Fargo’s PT indicates a potential upside of 134.58% from the company’s last stock price.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EQT Corporation shares while 86 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 235.60 million shares or 3.08% more from 228.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 75,670 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc invested in 0.01% or 14,260 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 609,770 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Salient Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Millennium Mngmt has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Alyeska Group L P owns 983,444 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Sir Capital Mgmt L P holds 1.24M shares or 3.42% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Company stated it has 9.09 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 64,461 shares. Moreover, Cap Fund has 0.15% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Van Eck Assoc invested in 0% or 23,074 shares. Cidel Asset Management Incorporated holds 10,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 46,256 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $493,827 activity. On Friday, March 29 Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 7,765 shares. The insider McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328. $21,259 worth of stock was bought by Rice Daniel J. IV on Monday, April 1. On Monday, April 1 the insider MacCleary Gerald F. bought $22,503. Cary A. Bray Jr. had bought 1,205 shares worth $24,992.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. It currently has negative earnings. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT has $24 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 43.35% above currents $11.51 stock price. EQT had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.25 billion. The Company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It has a 37.16 P/E ratio. The firm sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams and the Sam Adams brands; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 13 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand; and 4 hard seltzer beverages under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name, as well as approximately 40 beers under A&S Brewing trade name.

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 4.88% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for 13,451 shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 11,336 shares or 3.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 2.09% invested in the company for 17,911 shares. The California-based Dorsey Wright & Associates has invested 1.48% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 29,146 shares.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.60 EPS, down 19.00% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $31.47 million for 33.80 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

