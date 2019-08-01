Eqt (EQT) Holding Maintained by Sound Shore Management Inc; Verity Asset Management Has Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding as Stock Declined

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 23.49 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corporation (EQT) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 134,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 5.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.01 million, up from 5.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.46% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 4.42 million shares traded or 1.56% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 20/03/2018 – EQT SAYS CEO SCHLOTTERBECK RESIGNED OVER COMPENSATION DISPUTE; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII TO ACQUIRE ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO HAVE 53% IN MERGED SIVANTOS, WIDEX COMPANY: FAZ; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 15/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: BREAKING: Schlotterbeck quits as EQT CEO; 15/05/2018 – Steadfast Adds First Data, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 20/03/2018 – EQT DISCLOSES REASON SCHLOTTERBECK STEPPED DOWN IN FILING

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares to 29,018 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 711,724 were reported by Gabelli Funds Lc. Ifrah Finance holds 0.48% or 29,629 shares in its portfolio. Torch Wealth Limited Company invested 1.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cumberland Advsrs has invested 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 909,078 were accumulated by Welch & Forbes Ltd Company. M&R accumulated 1.14% or 124,684 shares. 12.54M are held by Clearbridge Limited Company. Jnba Fincl stated it has 14,074 shares. Carlson Capital Management stated it has 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Burney holds 0.51% or 194,034 shares. Moreover, Sterling Invest Mngmt has 1.29% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 39,073 shares. Foster & Motley invested in 264,297 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 655,261 shares. Bokf Na owns 789,077 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Pfizer and Mylan Make a Deal; Chipotle Looks Tasty – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LYFT, CBL, FDX and EQT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQT Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: EQT Corporation (EQT) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EQT’s Independent Director Nominees Urge Shareholders to Vote â€œFORâ€ All 12 EQT Nominees – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQT Corporation: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.23M shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 6,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 401,794 shares. World Asset Mngmt reported 11,977 shares. Ellington Group Inc holds 11,400 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 323,270 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 165,719 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & stated it has 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Voya Invest Lc reported 210,814 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 290 shares. Huntington Financial Bank has 7,810 shares. 10,169 are held by Stock Yards Savings Bank And Trust. Firefly Value Prtn Limited Partnership owns 3.52M shares or 7.71% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorporation, a West Virginia-based fund reported 90,119 shares. California-based Aperio Grp has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).