Eqt (EQT) Holder Sound Shore Management Raised Position by $2.69 Million as Valuation Declined; United Asset Strategies Lifted Its Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $322,920 as Stock Declined

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corporation (EQT) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 134,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 5.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.01 million, up from 5.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 6.17M shares traded or 27.65% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Names David Porges Interim President, CEO; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DAVID L. PORGES AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Confident About Operational Prospects; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 15/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: President resigns from EQT natural gas company; 24/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT to sell E.I.S. Aircraft Groups aviation operations business to QinetiQ; 20/03/2018 – EQT DISCLOSES REASON SCHLOTTERBECK STEPPED DOWN IN FILING; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 18/04/2018 – EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 74,058 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 69,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.65. About 51,824 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. Smith David Joseph bought $320,208 worth of stock. Centofanti Erin R. had bought 7,765 shares worth $161,745 on Friday, March 29. MacCleary Gerald F. had bought 1,085 shares worth $22,503 on Monday, April 1. Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259 worth of stock or 1,025 shares. On Tuesday, February 19 the insider Lushko Jonathan M. bought $150,473. $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Cary A. Bray Jr. on Monday, April 1.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Class Action – Sunlands Technology Group (STG), EQT Corporation (EQT) & Fredâ€™s Inc. (FRED) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQT Corp.: Expect Renewed Squeezing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EQT Corp (EQT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Class Action Reminder – Sunlands Technology Group (STG), EQT Corporation (EQT) & Fredâ€™s Inc. (FRED) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BUD, EQT, EROS, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporation by 477,569 shares to 4.66M shares, valued at $101.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp reported 21,998 shares. Css Limited Liability Co Il holds 0.05% or 41,600 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Tru Company has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 1,800 are owned by Clean Yield. Da Davidson Com holds 10,364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Com owns 10,400 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 47,967 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 15,389 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 10.27M shares. 97,036 were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Cidel Asset Management Inc invested in 10,000 shares. Stifel Financial reported 45,508 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Brown Advisory Incorporated has 96,509 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 20,663 shares to 90,455 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,803 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lumentum (LITE) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 177,725 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.02% or 1,212 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 3.28M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 21,739 shares. Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 91,452 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.01% or 236 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1.21% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 1.36M shares. 3,498 were reported by Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp. Cambridge Trust owns 0.16% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 37,651 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co, Arizona-based fund reported 4,340 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 720,699 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 2,026 shares. Retail Bank has invested 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). South Texas Money reported 0.05% stake.