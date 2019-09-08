Eqt (EQT) Holder Iridian Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $49.77 Million as Stock Price Declined; Weiss Asset Management LP Lowered Its Capstead Mtg (CMO) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% . The hedge fund held 19,386 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $682.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 602,092 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has risen 0.72% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 2.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 40,765 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 6.15M shares traded or 10.41% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp President, CEO Steven Schlotterbeck Resigns; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B; 16/05/2018 – SIVANTOS IPO MAY COME IN SOME YEARS, EQT’S BRENNECKE TELLS FAZ; 11/05/2018 – EQT REAL ESTATE ACQUIRES MIXED-USE PROPERTY IN CENTRAL STOCKHOLM; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Swings to Loss, Sets Out Midstream Separation; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Communications; Will Combine Assets with Lumos Networks; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenzing Acquisition Corp by 126,900 shares to 331,898 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd I (APF) by 231,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 33,215 shares. Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.01% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has 181,961 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Optimum Inv Advsrs invested in 100 shares. Johnson Finance Group Inc has 771 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 925 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 113,576 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 72,470 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.03% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). 3,546 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). 369,000 were reported by Td Asset Management. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 28,835 shares.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 4.05 million shares to 10.31 million shares, valued at $142.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.94 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorp, Ohio-based fund reported 7,810 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability has invested 1.11% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Lmr Partners Llp has 11,671 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.05% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Moreover, Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.03% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.24% or 2.50 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). M&T Commercial Bank Corp owns 11,051 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited reported 363 shares stake. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 421,374 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 258 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 245,863 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company holds 36,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc reported 4.74M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc invested in 1.40M shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $612,567 activity. The insider MacCleary Gerald F. bought $22,503. Cary A. Bray Jr. also bought $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1. Shares for $161,745 were bought by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29. McNally Robert Joseph bought 12,660 shares worth $263,328. Rice Daniel J. IV also bought $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.

