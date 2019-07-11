Eqt (EQT) Holder Canyon Capital Advisors Cut Its Position by $28.08 Million; Ares Coml Real Estate (ACRE) Stock Value Rose While Advisors Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $596,865

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.76 million, down from 5.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 6.98M shares traded or 74.39% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 27/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Infrastructure to sell IslaLink to Fiera Infrastructure; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 15/03/2018 – EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018; 23/05/2018 – EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (ACRE) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 39,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,310 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 231,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $434.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 85,153 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 12.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C

Analysts await Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. ACRE’s profit will be $9.24M for 11.75 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) by 248,575 shares to 2.37 million shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 10,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $200,035 activity. The insider April Rand Scott bought 9,730 shares worth $149,996.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold ACRE shares while 33 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,000 are held by Regions. Royal Bancshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 63,644 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Moreover, Bessemer Gru has 0.01% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 88,600 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Mackenzie has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Catalyst Capital Ltd Com stated it has 2,400 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 54,214 shares in its portfolio. 7,290 are owned by Citigroup. Secor Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.25% stake. Jpmorgan Chase owns 92,557 shares. Principal Financial Gp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Prudential Fin invested in 72,557 shares or 0% of the stock. Campbell & Inv Adviser owns 30,275 shares. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma reported 127,412 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. Shares for $28,574 were bought by McNally Robert Joseph on Tuesday, February 19. Lushko Jonathan M. also bought $150,473 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1. 7,765 shares were bought by Centofanti Erin R., worth $161,745. Jenkins Donald M. also bought $111,895 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. Smith David Joseph also bought $320,208 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birchview LP holds 0.15% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 11,300 shares. Parametric holds 0.01% or 683,613 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 612,733 shares. 22,914 are held by Virtu Financial Lc. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Earnest Prtn Lc reported 115 shares. Sit Associate Inc holds 6,200 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 25.95M shares. 3.52M are owned by Firefly Value Ptnrs L P. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 1,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 286,971 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Management accumulated 0.09% or 1.95 million shares. Kentucky-based Central State Bank Co has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 4,035 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 35,483 shares.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 23.00M shares to 60.00M shares, valued at $66.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 2.93M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).