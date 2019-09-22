EQT (EQT) Analysts See $-0.14 EPS; Saga Communications (SGA)’s Sentiment Is 2.3

Analysts expect EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report $-0.14 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.49 EPS change or 140.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. After having $0.09 EPS previously, EQT Corporation’s analysts see -255.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 8.40M shares traded or 40.88% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM HAS ENTERED INTO A $2.5 BLN 364-DAY SYNDICATED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Mid Market Europe to invest in BBS Automation; 22/03/2018 – EQT IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING 37% SPORTRADAR STAKE: MANAGER MAG; 31/05/2018 – EQT CORP – EVALUATING POTENTIAL SALE OF NON-CORE PRODUCTION & RELATED GATHERING & PIPELINE ASSETS IN HURON PLAY; 10/04/2018 – EQT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018; 27/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Infrastructure to sell IslaLink to Fiera Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – SIVANTOS IPO MAY COME IN SOME YEARS, EQT’S BRENNECKE TELLS FAZ; 20/03/2018 – EQT SAYS CEO SCHLOTTERBECK RESIGNED OVER COMPENSATION DISPUTE; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF POLAND’S HTL-STREFA; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EQT TO SELL MONGSTAD GROUP

Saga Communications Inc (SGA) investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.37, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 23 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 10 decreased and sold their stock positions in Saga Communications Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 4.49 million shares, up from 4.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Saga Communications Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 16 New Position: 7.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $227,781 activity.

The stock increased 1.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 15,053 shares traded or 61.01% up from the average. Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) has declined 15.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 24/05/2018 – Saga Commun, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Saga Comms Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 23 Days; 08/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE INCREASED 7.1% TO $28 MLN; 23/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, REPORTS RETIREMENT OF COO; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications; Board Size Increasess to Seven; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saga Communications Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGA); 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications Chief Operating Officer Warren Lada to Retire; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces that Chris Forgy is Appointed Senior Vice President/Operations; 15/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Share

Saga Communications, Inc., a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $185.33 million. It operates through two divisions, Radio and Television. It has a 13.15 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult contemporary, classic rock, news/talk, and country.

Towerview Llc holds 20.85% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. for 1.17 million shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 135,914 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.03% invested in the company for 41,424 shares. The Michigan-based Seizert Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 33,000 shares.

More notable recent Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Saga Communications, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Share – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Samco Provides Update on Reverse Takeover and Change of Business Transaction With Echo Pharmaceuticals BV – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Saga Communications, Inc.â€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bernstein points to Costco downside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. It currently has negative earnings. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

Among 4 analysts covering EQT (NYSE:EQT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. EQT has $27 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $19.13’s average target is 66.93% above currents $11.46 stock price. EQT had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 20 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EQT in report on Friday, July 26 with “Underweight” rating.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $493,827 activity. Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1. McNally Robert Joseph bought 12,660 shares worth $263,328. 1,085 shares were bought by MacCleary Gerald F., worth $22,503 on Monday, April 1. 7,765 shares valued at $161,745 were bought by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29. 1,205 shares were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr., worth $24,992 on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EQT Corporation shares while 86 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 235.60 million shares or 3.08% more from 228.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 34,670 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 196,760 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 10,400 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 4,035 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 12,725 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc reported 56,521 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 3,905 shares. Canyon Cap Advsr Lc has 0.22% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Charles Schwab owns 1.12M shares. Cwm owns 2,260 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp has 63,901 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 103,288 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT – EQT Corporation (EQT) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DEADLINE ALERT – EQT Corporation (EQT) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQT terminates CFO Smith; Derham named interim CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Intersect ENT, Floor & DÃ©cor, RCI Hospitality, and EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EQT CORPORATION 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – EQT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.