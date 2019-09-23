EQT (EQT) Analysts See $-0.14 EPS; 3 Analysts Covering AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

Analysts expect EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report $-0.14 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.49 EPS change or 140.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. After having $0.09 EPS previously, EQT Corporation’s analysts see -255.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 9.74 million shares traded or 63.38% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – Natgas producer EQT’s CEO Steven Schlotterbeck resigns; 10/04/2018 – EQT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018; 13/03/2018 – EQT’S POTENTIAL SALE SAID TO VALUE HTL-STREFA AT ABOUT $500M; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018; 24/04/2018 – EQT TO SELL E.l.S. AIRCRAFT GROUP’S AVIATION OPERATIONS BUSINESS TO QINETIQ; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Names David Porges Interim President, CEO; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 11/05/2018 – EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt Provide Financing for Hg’s Investment in MediFox; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQGP HAS ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OWNERSHIP OF RMP IDRS FOR 36.3 MLN EQGP COMMON UNITS

Among 3 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings has $7500 highest and $59 lowest target. $72’s average target is 9.89% above currents $65.52 stock price. Axis Capital Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Monday, September 9. Buckingham Research maintained AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) rating on Thursday, September 12. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $7400 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. See AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $74.0000 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $59 New Target: $67.0000 Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $58 New Target: $59 Maintain

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DEADLINE ALERT – EQT Corporation (EQT) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQT terminates CFO Smith; Derham named interim CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EQT CORPORATION 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – EQT – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Intersect ENT, Floor & DÃ©cor, RCI Hospitality, and EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “EQT confirms Tuesday’s layoffs cut 196 jobs – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering EQT (NYSE:EQT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. EQT has $27 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $19.13’s average target is 66.93% above currents $11.46 stock price. EQT had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EQT in report on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) rating on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $4.5000 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EQT Corporation shares while 86 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 235.60 million shares or 3.08% more from 228.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 251,525 shares. Tortoise Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 0% or 17,414 shares in its portfolio. Sit Invest Associates holds 6,200 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 17,920 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 50,839 shares. Fiduciary Tru Communication accumulated 23,622 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 129,624 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 17,090 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 12,034 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America De reported 1.24 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.03% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Nikko Asset Americas accumulated 0.05% or 169,593 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Pnc Serv Gru Incorporated Inc holds 352,783 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $493,827 activity. Shares for $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. Another trade for 1,205 shares valued at $24,992 was bought by Cary A. Bray Jr.. McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, March 29. Another trade for 1,025 shares valued at $21,259 was bought by Rice Daniel J. IV. Centofanti Erin R. bought 7,765 shares worth $161,745.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. It currently has negative earnings. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.52 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 50.13 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 689,262 shares traded or 42.66% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA