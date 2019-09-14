EQT Corporation (EQT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Both EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 17 0.67 N/A -3.28 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.65 N/A 2.00 16.15

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EQT Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Risk & Volatility

EQT Corporation has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Viper Energy Partners LP is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EQT Corporation. Its rival Viper Energy Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Viper Energy Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EQT Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for EQT Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 7 3.00

The upside potential is 35.69% for EQT Corporation with average price target of $16.5. Viper Energy Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $42.43 average price target and a 45.51% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Viper Energy Partners LP is looking more favorable than EQT Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EQT Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 89.4%. 0.4% are EQT Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners LP has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89%

For the past year EQT Corporation has -20.01% weaker performance while Viper Energy Partners LP has 23.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats EQT Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.