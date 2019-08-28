EQT Corporation (EQT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

This is a contrast between EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 18 0.54 N/A -3.28 0.00 Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.02 N/A 10.90 1.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of EQT Corporation and Talos Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6% Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given EQT Corporation and Talos Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EQT Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 68.02% and an $16.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EQT Corporation and Talos Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 99.8%. EQT Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1%

For the past year EQT Corporation had bearish trend while Talos Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Talos Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors EQT Corporation.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.