EQT Corporation (EQT)’s Financial Results Comparing With SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Both EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 12 -0.30 252.54M -3.28 0.00 SilverBow Resources Inc. 9 0.24 3.81M 6.98 1.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of EQT Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EQT Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 2,190,286,209.89% -3.2% -1.6% SilverBow Resources Inc. 40,836,012.86% 33.2% 11.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for EQT Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 1 2.25 SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EQT Corporation has a 75.50% upside potential and an average target price of $19.13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EQT Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 90.6%. About 0.4% of EQT Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05%

For the past year EQT Corporation has stronger performance than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors EQT Corporation beats SilverBow Resources Inc.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.