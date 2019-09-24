EQT Corporation (EQT)’s Financial Results Comparing With San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 17 0.63 N/A -3.28 0.00 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 8.08 N/A 0.38 8.61

In table 1 we can see EQT Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of EQT Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.56 beta indicates that EQT Corporation is 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is 101.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.01 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for EQT Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 1 2.25 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

EQT Corporation’s consensus price target is $19.13, while its potential upside is 66.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EQT Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 19.1%. 0.4% are EQT Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year EQT Corporation was less bearish than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats EQT Corporation.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.