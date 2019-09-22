EQT Corporation (EQT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 17 0.63 N/A -3.28 0.00 Roan Resources Inc. 3 0.62 N/A -1.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EQT Corporation and Roan Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of EQT Corporation and Roan Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6% Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EQT Corporation is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Roan Resources Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. EQT Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Roan Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

EQT Corporation and Roan Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EQT Corporation has a consensus price target of $16.5, and a 43.98% upside potential. Meanwhile, Roan Resources Inc.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 488.24%. Based on the results shown earlier, Roan Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than EQT Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EQT Corporation and Roan Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 95.2%. Insiders owned 0.4% of EQT Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68%

For the past year EQT Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Roan Resources Inc.

Summary

EQT Corporation beats Roan Resources Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.