EQT Corporation (EQT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 18 0.62 N/A -3.28 0.00 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.22 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EQT Corporation and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Volatility and Risk

EQT Corporation is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.56 beta. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s 1.79 beta is the reason why it is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EQT Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EQT Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for EQT Corporation and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

EQT Corporation’s consensus price target is $16.5, while its potential upside is 45.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both EQT Corporation and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 16.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of EQT Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36%

For the past year EQT Corporation was less bearish than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Summary

EQT Corporation beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP on 6 of the 8 factors.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.