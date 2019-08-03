EQT Corporation (EQT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 19 0.73 N/A -3.28 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 7 0.33 N/A 2.35 1.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6% Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.56 beta means EQT Corporation’s volatility is 44.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Gulfport Energy Corporation’s 23.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EQT Corporation. Its rival Gulfport Energy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. EQT Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for EQT Corporation and Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 4 1 2.17

EQT Corporation’s upside potential is 23.60% at a $16.5 average price target. Competitively Gulfport Energy Corporation has a consensus price target of $8.13, with potential upside of 136.34%. The data provided earlier shows that Gulfport Energy Corporation appears more favorable than EQT Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both EQT Corporation and Gulfport Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 0% respectively. EQT Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Gulfport Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29%

For the past year EQT Corporation was less bearish than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.