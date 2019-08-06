EQT Corporation (EQT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 19 0.74 N/A -3.28 0.00 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.41 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EQT Corporation and Enservco Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6% Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3%

Risk and Volatility

EQT Corporation has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enservco Corporation’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EQT Corporation. Its rival Enservco Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Enservco Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EQT Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for EQT Corporation and Enservco Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

EQT Corporation has a 26.24% upside potential and a consensus price target of $16.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.6% of EQT Corporation shares and 40.2% of Enservco Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.4% of EQT Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Enservco Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48%

For the past year EQT Corporation had bearish trend while Enservco Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

EQT Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Enservco Corporation.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.