EQT Corporation (EQT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

This is a contrast between EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 19 0.85 N/A -3.28 0.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights EQT Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EQT Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -4.2% -1.9% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for EQT Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

EQT Corporation has a consensus target price of $16.67, and a 5.37% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of EQT Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 5.32% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of EQT Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation 5.38% -0.19% 12.13% 10.22% -23.45% 14.03% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.89% 5.61% 1.99% -11.3% -15.29% 3.67%

For the past year EQT Corporation was more bullish than Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

EQT Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.