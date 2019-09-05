EQT Corporation (EQT) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Independent Oil & Gas company, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EQT Corporation has 98.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.4% of EQT Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has EQT Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.20% -1.60% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for EQT Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Industry Average 1.27 1.90 2.67 2.65

EQT Corporation presently has an average target price of $16.5, suggesting a potential upside of 51.38%. The potential upside of the peers is 87.54%. Given EQT Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EQT Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EQT Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year EQT Corporation has -20.01% weaker performance while EQT Corporation’s peers have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EQT Corporation are 1 and 1. Competitively, EQT Corporation’s rivals have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. EQT Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EQT Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.56 shows that EQT Corporation is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, EQT Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

EQT Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.