EQT Corporation (EQT) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EQT Corporation has 98.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand EQT Corporation has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has EQT Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.20% -1.60% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing EQT Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for EQT Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

EQT Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $16.5, suggesting a potential upside of 59.42%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.02%. Based on the data shown earlier, EQT Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EQT Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year EQT Corporation had bearish trend while EQT Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

EQT Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, EQT Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. EQT Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EQT Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.56 shows that EQT Corporation is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, EQT Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

EQT Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors EQT Corporation’s competitors beat EQT Corporation.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.