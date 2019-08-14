EQT Corporation (EQT) and Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Contrasting side by side

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 18 0.65 N/A -3.28 0.00 Diamondback Energy Inc. 103 5.23 N/A 6.36 16.27

Demonstrates EQT Corporation and Diamondback Energy Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6% Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 4.4%

Volatility and Risk

EQT Corporation’s 0.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Diamondback Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EQT Corporation is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Diamondback Energy Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. EQT Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Diamondback Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for EQT Corporation and Diamondback Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

$16.5 is EQT Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 39.59%. On the other hand, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 60.94% and its consensus target price is $155. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Diamondback Energy Inc. seems more appealing than EQT Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.6% of EQT Corporation shares and 0% of Diamondback Energy Inc. shares. EQT Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Diamondback Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% Diamondback Energy Inc. -0.98% -5.41% 2.03% 1.14% -22.65% 11.57%

For the past year EQT Corporation has -20.01% weaker performance while Diamondback Energy Inc. has 11.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Diamondback Energy Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors EQT Corporation.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.