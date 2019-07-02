EQT Corporation (EQT) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Comparison side by side

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 19 0.86 N/A -3.28 0.00 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.56 17.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EQT Corporation and Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has EQT Corporation and Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -4.2% -1.9% Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 8% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

EQT Corporation’s 0.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

EQT Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

EQT Corporation and Canadian Natural Resources Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 2 3.00

EQT Corporation has a consensus target price of $16.67, and a 3.73% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is $45, which is potential 66.85% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Canadian Natural Resources Limited appears more favorable than EQT Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of EQT Corporation shares and 66.6% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares. EQT Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 3.3% are Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation 5.38% -0.19% 12.13% 10.22% -23.45% 14.03% Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.1% -6.21% 3.89% -1.35% -24.33% 15.13%

For the past year EQT Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats EQT Corporation.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.