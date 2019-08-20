EQT Corporation (EQT) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Comparing side by side

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 18 0.67 N/A -3.28 0.00 BP Midstream Partners LP 15 12.89 N/A 1.33 12.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of EQT Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows EQT Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6% BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EQT Corporation is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival BP Midstream Partners LP is 13.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.5. BP Midstream Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EQT Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for EQT Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 BP Midstream Partners LP 1 0 1 2.50

The average target price of EQT Corporation is $16.5, with potential upside of 34.47%. Competitively BP Midstream Partners LP has an average target price of $17, with potential upside of 15.41%. The data provided earlier shows that EQT Corporation appears more favorable than BP Midstream Partners LP, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.6% of EQT Corporation shares and 88.3% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of EQT Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09%

For the past year EQT Corporation has -20.01% weaker performance while BP Midstream Partners LP has 3.09% stronger performance.

Summary

BP Midstream Partners LP beats EQT Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.