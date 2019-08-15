EQT Corporation (EQT) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 18 0.64 N/A -3.28 0.00 Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.12 N/A 0.18 55.06

Table 1 demonstrates EQT Corporation and Berry Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6% Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EQT Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Berry Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. EQT Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for EQT Corporation and Berry Petroleum Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$16.5 is EQT Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 40.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EQT Corporation and Berry Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 7.64% respectively. EQT Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Berry Petroleum Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12%

For the past year EQT Corporation had bearish trend while Berry Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Berry Petroleum Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors EQT Corporation.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.