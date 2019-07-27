Eqt Corp. (EQT) Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $12.46 Million; Profund Advisors Holds Holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB)

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqt Corp. (EQT) by 54.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 623,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 6.56 million shares traded or 57.39% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018; 10/04/2018 – EQT V AND Vl TO SELL BROADNET, NORWAY’S LEADING ALTERNATIVE FIBER-BASED DATA COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER, TO EQT INFRASTRUCTURE lll; 02/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT combines Candidator and DGC IT Services creates new managed IT services provider; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – STEVEN SCHLOTTERBECK, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – EQM ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OLYMPUS GATHERING SYSTEM, ITS 75% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE GATHERING SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Names David Porges Interim President, CEO; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES RMP TO PAY EQM TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN LESS ANY PREVIOUS REIMBURSEMENTS BY RMP

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 76,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 573,176 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 497,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 19.12 million shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 18/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Viability Ratings of Itau Unibanco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to ‘bb’ From ‘bb+’; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES ITAÚ PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS BY 5-2 VOTE; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD WILL LEAD BANK’S FORAYS ABROAD IN COMING YEARS; 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2% FROM 3% AT ITAU

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 108,315 shares to 16.13M shares, valued at $977.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx L.P. (NYSE:MPLX) by 500,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B And Incorporated reported 145,275 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg holds 14,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 401,794 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 173,164 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,375 were reported by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Grp One Trading LP stated it has 5,396 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc reported 4.74 million shares. Fiduciary Trust invested in 26,835 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 90,770 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 124,051 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.07% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 68,200 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Principal Fin Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 1.13 million shares. Victory Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 1.95M shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745 worth of stock or 7,765 shares. Lushko Jonathan M. had bought 7,903 shares worth $150,473. $263,328 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by McNally Robert Joseph on Friday, March 29. Another trade for 1,085 shares valued at $22,503 was made by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1. Shares for $320,208 were bought by Smith David Joseph. Jenkins Donald M. also bought $111,895 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PSMT, LTHM, TUSK and EQT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – EQT Corporation (EQT) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of EQT Corporation Investors – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “EQT Corporation: Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends EQT Shareholders Vote â€œFORâ€ All 12 EQT Director Nominees – The Wall Street Transcript” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LYFT, CBL, FDX and EQT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,175 shares to 21,183 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 18,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,909 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Results For The 2nd Quarter Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Conference Call Invitation – ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why StoneCo Stock Is Plunging Today – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Warren Buffett-Owned StoneCo Stock Popped 17.4% in June – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 05, 2019.