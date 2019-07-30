Eqt Com (EQT) Shareholder Mitchell Group Decreased Holding; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Btim Has Cut Its Holding

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Eqt Corporation Com (EQT) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 34,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,709 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 126,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 1.15 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 05/04/2018 – EQT Mid Market Europe to Invest in BBS Automation; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Communications; Will Combine Assets with Lumos Networks; 18/04/2018 – EQT CORP EQT.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.03/SHR; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Schlotterbeck Resigns for Personal Reasons, Steps Down From Board; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 06/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: WILLKIE FARR & GALLAGHER LLP: WILLKIE ADVISES EQT ON ITS ACQUISITION OF BBS AUTOMATION; 26/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT MID-MARKET CREDIT SV S.A. ISSUES INTEREST PAYMENTS

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 4,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,129 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 10,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $561.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $196.95. About 4.90 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Not a comment on the stock but is this the first time people realize that $FB invades your privacy? Why is no one talking about them listening in on your phone calls?; 20/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: Bannon oversaw Cambridge Analytica’s collection of Facebook data, according to former employee; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY CASE HEADS FOR TRIAL AFTER RULING; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg silent during Cambridge Analytica scandal; 23/04/2018 – KTVE – KARD: FAKE NEWS: Rumor about missing Claiborne Parish child circulating on Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to introduce new privacy controls in wake of data scandal; 31/05/2018 – United States deeply concerned about EU’s new privacy guidelines – Ross says; 27/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Reports in the US say Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, after refusing an; 27/03/2018 – COLLINS: HAPPY TO INVITE FACEBOOK’S CHRIS COX TO GIVE EVIDENCE; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S WEHNER: HARD TO PINPOINT GDPR IMPACT BEYOND EUROPE

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. Another trade for 5,750 shares valued at $111,895 was bought by Jenkins Donald M.. Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1. Smith Jimmi Sue bought $118,740 worth of stock. On Friday, March 29 the insider Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745. The insider Smith David Joseph bought 16,800 shares worth $320,208. Another trade for 7,903 shares valued at $150,473 was bought by Lushko Jonathan M..

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 310 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.07% or 68,200 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 13,966 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 88,526 shares. 9,706 are owned by Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Jane Street Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 35,483 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Bancorp & Trust has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Virtu Fincl Llc accumulated 22,914 shares. 802,448 were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 24.19M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 56,512 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 94,000 shares. 712,083 are owned by California Employees Retirement.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 71,522 shares to 572,700 shares, valued at $31.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 82,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,703 are held by Main Street Research Limited Liability Com. Btc Management, a Iowa-based fund reported 21,687 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 71,568 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 69,549 shares. Ameritas Investment invested in 114,703 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Cadence Bank Na holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,457 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bragg Fin Advisors accumulated 0.57% or 26,509 shares. Bp Public Ltd reported 195,000 shares. Fcg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.35% or 6,349 shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt reported 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 145,791 were reported by Ycg Ltd Com. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Com accumulated 26,558 shares. Apriem Advsr holds 5,152 shares. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 0.39% or 78,806 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M.. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

