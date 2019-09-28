Eqm Midstream Partners Units Mlp (EQM) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Cut Its Stake by $50.09 Million as Shares Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $10.47 Million

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 75,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,494 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, down from 100,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Units Mlp (EQM) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 1.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 3.34M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.41 million, down from 4.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Units Mlp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 608,625 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,867 shares to 13,009 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 21,683 shares to 173,771 shares, valued at $20.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corp.