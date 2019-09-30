Eqm Midstream Partners LP Unit Com (EQM) Stake Increased by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp; As Dominion Energy (D) Shares Declined, Luminus Management Decreased Its Holding by $75.54 Million

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 52.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 981,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 897,973 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.43M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.04. About 2.45 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp Unit Com (EQM) by 105.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 36,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp Unit Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 833,707 shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 155,994 shares to 248,094 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89M for 17.62 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assoc Lc reported 2.15 million shares. The California-based Partnervest Advisory has invested 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 96,873 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment reported 1,808 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc holds 0.05% or 20,031 shares. Klingenstein Fields Comm Limited owns 11,340 shares. 74,845 are owned by Asset Strategies Inc. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 12,125 shares. Fiera Capital holds 8,375 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 0.03% stake. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 20,969 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability Corp has 10,874 shares. 65,872 are held by Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Tx. Exane Derivatives reported 2,585 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 3,644 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “With Economic Data Mixed, Why Are Stocks So Strong? – Forbes” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 50,476 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 1.43 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Management reported 1.46% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Duff & Phelps Inv reported 0.04% stake. Conning Inc holds 0.05% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 32,568 shares. Glenmede Communications Na holds 0% or 11,405 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 32,845 shares. 8.93 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp reported 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi invested in 1,000 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 7,785 shares. Amer Century holds 0% or 21,675 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prns Ltd Llc invested 3.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 0.01% or 8,058 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt LP reported 24,944 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $123.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lci Ind Inc Com by 11,253 shares to 16,848 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP) by 9,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,129 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Q3 2018 Results Announced For EQM Midstream Partners And EQGP Holdings – Business Wire” on October 25, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “2018 K-1 Tax Package Availability for EQM, RMP, and EQGP – Business Wire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQM Midstream ‘unlikely’ to complete Mountain Valley pipeline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mountain Valley Pipeline extension wins draft environmental OK from FERC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.