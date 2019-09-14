Eqm Midstream Partners LP Unit Com (EQM) Position Raised by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp; Bridges Investment Management Increases Holding in Facebook (FB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 20,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 146,759 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.32 million, up from 126,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO SAYS DAU ON FB REACHED 1.45 BLN LED BY USER GROWTH IN INDIA, INDONESIA AND VIETNAM – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – David McCabe: BREAKING: Facebook shakes up its DC operation after months of controversy.- Former GOP FCC Chairman Kevin Martin; 23/05/2018 – Facebook users unite! “Data Labour Union” launches in Netherlands; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica For at least one day, Facebook might be able to get out from under its Cambridge Analytica shadow; 17/04/2018 – Facebook Opens Up Its Data — Barrons.com; 27/05/2018 – FIVE STAR’S DI MAIO SPEAKS ON FACEBOOK; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO COMPLY & AFFORD FORENSICS FIRM COMPLETE ACCESS TO THEIR SERVERS AND SYSTEMS; 13/03/2018 – Social Solutions Global Announces New Certified Implementation Partner Treadwell

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp Unit Com (EQM) by 105.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 36,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp Unit Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.05. About 969,167 shares traded or 39.67% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd reported 0% stake. King Luther Capital Corp reported 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Massachusetts Comm Ma accumulated 0.03% or 1.85 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 4,800 shares. Birchview Cap LP reported 50,000 shares stake. Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd Company owns 0.08% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 68,371 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.11% or 8.93M shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Com owns 145,978 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems has 145,169 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tortoise Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 4.32% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Ing Groep Nv has 0.1% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 131,000 shares. Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Co owns 0.39% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 19,100 shares. 9,200 were reported by Creative Planning. Hm Payson Co stated it has 786 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation reported 18,775 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $123.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com by 13,577 shares to 66,562 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lci Ind Inc Com by 11,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,848 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Com Com (NYSE:ETE).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 19,178 shares to 48,166 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,601 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.